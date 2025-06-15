Tkachuk registered an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Tkachuk has five points, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating over his last three games. He set up a Sam Bennett tally late in the first period that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Tkachuk is up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 helpers), 39 shots on net, 45 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 22 playoff outings. He's had just one multi-game slump all postseason, providing steady offense in a second-line role.