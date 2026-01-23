Tkachuk notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

This was Tkachuk's second game of the season after he returned from a long-term groin injury that required surgery. The winger set up Sam Bennett's goal late in the second period. Tkachuk has added four shots on net, two hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating while taking on a second-line job for now. He may need some time to round into form after the lengthy absence, but he's a multi-category stud at his best and should be given plenty of leeway by fantasy managers looking for a midseason boost.