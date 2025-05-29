Tkachuk scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Tkachuk's pair of points came 30 seconds apart in the middle frame, as he helped the Panthers erase an early 2-0 deficit. He finished the Eastern Conference Finals with two goals and five assists over five contests versus Carolina. He's now at five goals, 11 helpers, 27 shots on net, 38 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 17 appearances this postseason.
