Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Tkachuk found the back of the net for the first time since Oct. 10 and snapped a six-game goal drought with his fourth tally of the season, redirecting Seth Jones' shot just five seconds into a first-period power play. Even with the lack of goals, Tkachuk remains a key player for the Panthers and has failed to crack the scoresheet in just two of his 12 games this season, tallying 16 points (four goals, 12 assists), 26 shots, 22 hits and two blocked shots.