Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Tkachuk scored 19:47 into the fourth overtime, ending what finished as the sixth-longest game in NHL history. He capitalized on a sloppy clearing attempt from the Hurricanes. The tally snapped a six-game goal drought for the star winger. He's up to six tallies, 17 points, 38 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 13 playoff outings.