Tkachuk contributed a goal in a 4-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Tkachuk ended a nine-game goal-scoring slump, though he did register an impressive seven assists during that drought. Still, the 26-year-old's six goals and 28 points in 37 contests this season pales in comparison to his previous two campaigns in which he scored at least 40 goals and 100 points each year. Tkachuk's shooting percentage stands at just 4.7 this campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that rise in the second half of 2023-24.