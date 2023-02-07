Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, and added three even-strength assists in Monday's 7-1 rout of the Lightning.

He rounded out his dominant performance with six shots and a plus-5 rating, both team highs. Tkachuk has delivered four straight multi-point efforts dating back to before the All-Star break and has an active seven-game point streak, a stretch in which the 25-year-old has racked up five goals and 15 points.