Tkachuk (undisclosed) left Thursday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights in the first period after receiving a big hit, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tkachuk was hit by Keegan Kolesar in the first period, and while it looked like the Florida winger was going to stay in the game, he exited after a power-play shift. He was not on the Panthers' bench to start the second period. The team did not immediately provide an update on Tkachuk's status after the first intermission.