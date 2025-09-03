Tkachuk (groin) is expected to be unavailable for the start of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing surgery in August, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Pagnotta believes Tkachuk might be on the shelf until January. If that ends up being the case, then Tkachuk would miss the first 39 games of the regular season. Tkachuk was a key member of the Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup championship, recording eight goals, 23 points, 33 PIM and 46 hits in 23 playoff outings, and he did so despite playing with a torn adductor muscle. It seems that he'll need some time to recover from that injury before he can go back to serving in a top-six capacity for the Panthers.