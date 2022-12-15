Tkachuk (illness) isn't expected to play Thursday against Pittsburgh, per George Richards of Panthers Press Box.

Tkachuk missed Thursday's practice because of the illness, and he wasn't on the ice for the pregame warmups. He has 14 goals and 39 points in 28 contests this season. Aleksi Heponiemi, who was called up from the minors Thursday, is likely to draw into the lineup.

