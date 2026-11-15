Tkachuk distributed a power-play assist, put three shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Tkachuk has been the face of selflessness for the Panthers as of late, as he's recorded 23 assists over his last 15 games, including his current seven-game assist streak. Overall, the 28-year-old star is up to 25 assists, 29 points, a plus-2 rating, 44 shots on net and 41 hits over 21 appearances this season. After a pair of down years offensively, Tkachuk is a lineup lock in all fantasy formats given his hot start to the 2026-27 campaign.