Tkachuk contributed a goal in a 5-3 loss versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Tkachuk extended his goal scoring streak to three games and his point streak to four contests. He has eight goals and 25 points in 17 games this season. That translates to a points-per-game pace of 1.47, which is incredible and something that only an absolute cream of the crop forward would have any hope of maintaining for an entire season. Tkachuk does play at an elite level so the possibility of him continuing to produce at this rate can't be completely dismissed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him slow down a little as the season continues.