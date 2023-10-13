Tkachuk couldn't find the back of the net against Minnesota on Thursday despite 10 shots on goal.

Tkachuk's 10 shots, something he did just once last season, led both teams in Thursday's contest. The 25-year-old winger averaged 4.1 shots per game last season on his way to a second straight 40-goal campaign. With his role on the power play, Tkachuk should be capable of challenging for the 100-point mark again this season.