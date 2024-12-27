Share Video

Tkachuk (knee) is back to full health, setting him up to play Saturday versus Montreal, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tkachuk briefly exited Monday's 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay due to the injury, but he then had the holiday break to fully recover. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 35 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. Tkachuk should continue his regular duties in a top-six role.

