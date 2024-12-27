Tkachuk (knee) is back to full health, setting him up to play Saturday versus Montreal, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Tkachuk briefly exited Monday's 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay due to the injury, but he then had the holiday break to fully recover. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 35 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. Tkachuk should continue his regular duties in a top-six role.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Briefly exits Monday's loss•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Contributes helper Friday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores twice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Nets power-play goal in win•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Keeps sizzling streak alive•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Erupts for five points Thursday•