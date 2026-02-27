Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk finished off the contest with the Panthers' second empty-netter. He's earned four goals and two assists over his last six games at the NHL level. The 28-year-old is up to eight points, 29 shots on net, 21 PIM and 12 hits over 10 contests this season after missing over half of the campaign while recovering from a significant groin injury.