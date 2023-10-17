Tkachuk produced two assists in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Devils.

In addition to the two helpers, he posted a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, a blocked shot, a minor penalty and five hits in his 19:41 of ice time. After getting blanked in the opener in Minnesota, he has back-to-back games with two assists to get on track. Next up is the Panthers' home opener against the Maple Leafs on Thursday.