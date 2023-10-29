Tkachuk scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

The 25-year-old had never gone more than four games into an NHL season without lighting the lamp before, but Tkachuk was held without a goal for the first six contests of the 2023-24 campaign before finally finding one Saturday, when he got his stick on a Dmitry Kulikov point shot in the second period and deflected it past Joey Daccord. Tkachuk's still been productive, producing seven points in seven games, and after erupting for a career-high 109 points in 79 games last season, he could be ready to shift into a higher gear.