Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday.
Tkachuk's 40th goal pushed the Panthers into the lead at the 19 minute mark of the third period. He scored when his shot from the boards outside the left face-off circle sailed past Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren. Tkachuk is on a five-game, 11-point streak (five goals, six assists) and has 108 points on the season. There'd be a Hart Trophy on his mantle if it wasn't for a guy named Connor McDavid.
