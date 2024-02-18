Tkachuk scored two goals and added two assists in a 9-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. He also picked up a 10-minute misconduct late in the game.

Both goals came on the power play in the second period; the goals were 1:14 apart. And he was involved in a late third-period line throwdown that saw every guy on the ice get a misconduct penalty. Tkachuk in on a five-game, 13-point scoring streak that includes nine assists. And he has 40 points, including 15 goals, in his last 21 games. Tkachuk's current pace seems unsustainable, but we said that a week ago, too. And nothing has changed. Anything is possible with this guy.