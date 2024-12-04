Tkachuk had two goals and two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Tkachuk had three points (one goal, two assists) in the third period alone. Only two players in Panthers history have had more in one period: Noel Acciari (four points, including three goals, in the second period Dec. 20, 2019) and Olli Jokinen (four points; two goals, two assists in the third period March 17, 2007). Tkachuk has 602 points (225 goals, 377 assists) in 611 career NHL games. His current streak stands and four games and eight points, including six assists.