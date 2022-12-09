Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Detroit.
He has three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. Tkachuk leads Florida this season with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games, which puts him sixth overall in league scoring.
