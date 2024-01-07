Tkachuk scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Avalanche.

Three of his points came in the third period as the Panthers blew open a 4-4 tie. Tkachuk has caught fire, putting together a five-game point streak and piling up three goals and 11 points over that stretch as he shakes off a month-long slump. The 26-year-old still has a lot of work to do if he's going to reach 100 points for the third straight season, as he's got 35 points (eight goals, 27 helpers) through 39 contests, but given Tkachuk's talent and the loaded roster around him, it's not out of the question.