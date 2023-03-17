Tkachuk scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 9-5 win over Montreal.
He potted Florida's final tally in a wild night that saw the team score a franchise-record seven goals in the first period alone. Tkachuk now has at least three points in three straight games, and in 16 contests since the All-Star break he's racked up six goals and 25 points as he tries to drag the Panthers into a playoff spot.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Six points in last two games•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Acts as playmaker in rally•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Among NHL leaders in points•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Reaches 75-point mark•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Fourth in league scoring•