Tkachuk scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 9-5 win over Montreal.

He potted Florida's final tally in a wild night that saw the team score a franchise-record seven goals in the first period alone. Tkachuk now has at least three points in three straight games, and in 16 contests since the All-Star break he's racked up six goals and 25 points as he tries to drag the Panthers into a playoff spot.