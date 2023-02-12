Tkachuk set up two goals Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Colorado.
Tkachuk is back on the board after being held off the score sheet Thursday against the Sharks. He's fourth overall in league scoring with 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) and behind only Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (78) and Nikita Kucherov (77).
