Tkachuk notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Tkachuk set up Carter Verhaeghe's goal early in the third period, which was the last tally of the game. Their line with Sam Bennett accounted for three goals and seven points, though Tkachuk again was not as involved as his linemates. Over the last 10 games, Tkachuk has earned just four points, and that's an improvement on the five-game drought that preceded. Overall, the winger has five goals, 16 assists, 109 shots on net, 31 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests. He's shooting a mere 4.6 percent, so positive regression should eventually get his season-long numbers back on track -- he's never shot worse than 9.2 percent in a full season.