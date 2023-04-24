Tkachuk picked up an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Sunday before receiving a game misconduct late in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Bruins during Game 4 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Florida fell behind early, and while Tkachuk was twice able to bring his team within a goal, the Panthers could never find an equalizer. A scrum broke out after the Bruins took a 5-2 lead late, and after Tkachuk goaded goalie Linus Ullmark into dropping his gloves, both players were sent to the dressing room. The 25-year-old winger has two goals and five points through four playoff games, and assuming he doesn't face any league discipline, Tkachuk will try to keep his squad alive in Game 5 on Wednesday.