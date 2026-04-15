Tkachuk (personal) is set to play in Florida's season finale against Detroit on Wednesday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tkachuk missed Florida's past four games. He has 13 goals and 32 points in 30 appearances in 2025-26. Tkachuk will likely serve on the top line and first power-play unit in his return, which might lead to a reduced role for Jesper Boqvist.