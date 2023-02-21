Tkachuk provided a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim.

Tkachuk set up Marc Staal late in the second period before adding a second assist, his 50th of the year, on Carter Verhaeghe's overtime winner. It's Tkachuk's sixth multi-point effort in his last 10 contests. The all-star winger is up to 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) through 57 games in his first season with the Panthers.