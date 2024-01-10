Tkachuk tallied three goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

After assisting on Sam Reinhart's power-play marker in the second period, Tkachuk scored all three of his goals in the final frame, including an empty-netter to seal Florida's 5-1 victory. It's Tkachuk's second straight four-point effort as he extended his point streak to six games, tallying six goals and nine assists in that span. After scoring just five goals through his first 36 games this season, the 26-year-old Tkachuk's incredible run has put him at 11 goals and 39 points through 40 games.