Tkachuk will meet with NHL Player Safety on Sunday after high-sticking Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday.
Tkachuk got his stick blade inside Quick's mask in the closing seconds of Saturday's contest, earning a game misconduct. The 24-year-old Tkachuk could now face discipline from the league including a potential suspension. Tkachuk's absence would have a major impact on Florida's lineup as he's logged five goals and 12 assists through his first 12 games with the Panthers.
