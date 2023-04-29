Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-5 win over the Bruins during Game 6 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Florida has improbably taken the Presidents' Trophy winners to the brink, and Tkachuk has been a huge reason why, reeling off three straight multi-point performances. The 25-year-old has five goals and 10 points through six games in the series, but he'll likely need to come up big one more time Sunday in Boston if the Panthers are going to pull off one of the biggest playoff upsets of the modern era.