Tkachuk supplied two power-play goals in Florida's 4-3 victory over Carolina in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Tkachuk found the back of the net midway through the first period to give Florida a 2-0 edge. Carolina was able to rally back, but Tkachuk scored again with just five seconds left in the third frame to win the game and complete the series sweep. The 25-year-old has been a huge part of the Panthers' postseason success, providing nine goals and 21 points in 16 outings. He's also on a four-game scoring streak going into the Stanley Cup Finals.