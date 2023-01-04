Tkachuk had a hat trick and an assist in Florida's 5-3 victory over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Tkachuk's third marker came during a Panthers power play. He has 20 goals and 47 points in 36 contests in 2022-23. The 25-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in five of his last seven games going into Tuesday's action, so Tkachuk was on something of a slump.