Tkachuk scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Tkachuk scored for the fifth time in six games, a span in which he's also racked up five assists. The winger's tally brought the Panthers back within a goal in the third period. He was cold over a month-long stretch between Dec. 20 and Jan. 22, during which he had a goal and seven helpers, but he's making up for lost time now. Overall, Tkachuk has 19 goals, 51 points, 141 shots on net, 82 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 50 outings.