Tkachuk scored two goals on five shots while adding five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

The 26-year-old winger opened and closed the scoring on the night, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy midway through the first period before firing home an empty-netter late in the third. Tkachuk has three goals and five points to fuel the Panthers' 3-0 start to the series, and Florida will look for the sweep Saturday back in Tampa Bay.