Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Lights lamp twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
Both tallies came in the first period as the Panthers grabbed a 2-0 lead, but it didn't last long as the Isles responded with five goals in the second frame. Tkachuk is putting the finishing touches on an impressive March that has seen the 28-year-old winger rack up seven goals and 17 points in 13 games.
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