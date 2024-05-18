Tkachuk registered an assist and three shots on net in the 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Tkachuk contributed to the Panthers' thrilling series-clinching win over the Bruins, providing the crucial assist on the game-winning goal early in the third period. His strong playoff performance was on full display as he finished the night with one assist, three shots on goal, and a plus-one rating in 19:36 of ice time. Over the six games in the series, Tkachuk has been a consistent contributor, tallying five points (one goal and four assists) and maintaining a physical presence with 20 hits. On Thursday, the Panthers move on to Round 3 of the playoffs against the Rangers.