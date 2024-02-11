Tkachuk provided two assists -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.

Carter Verhaeghe scored on a rebound 10:19 into the first period on the power plays off a secondary assist from Tkachuk. Late in the same frame, on the power play once again, Tkachuk took a pass from Aleksander Barkov and fed a cross-ice pass to Sam Reinhart who snapped it over the glove of Alexandar Georgiev from the slot. He also added one hit, three shots on net and an even rating in 16:15 TOI. Tkachuk has been on a heater as of late, scoring five goals, 9 helpers, a plus-6 rating, eight hits and 22 shots on goal. The Panthers face the Penguins on Wednesday.