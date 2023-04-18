Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Tkachuk got Florida on the scoresheet midway through the second period, grabbing a loose puck in the slot before beating Linus Ullmark. Tkachuk had an excellent first season with the Panthers, recording a career-high 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists) in 79 games. Florida will need the 25-year-old winger to keep producing at that rate to have any chance of upsetting Boston.