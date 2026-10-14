Tkachuk collected five assists, four of them on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

After Columbus scored the only goal of the first period, the Tkachuk brothers got to work in the second. Brady Tkachuk opened the second period with a natural hat trick, and Matthew had a hand in all of them before helping to set up Carter Verhaeghe for another tally before intermission, making the elder Tkachuk the first player in Panthers history with four assists in the same period. The siblings also tied the NHL record for most points in a game by brothers on the same team with nine, matching a mark set by the Islanders' Brent and Duane Sutter in 1985-86 and tied by the Canucks' Daniel and Henrik Sedin in 2006-07 and again in 2015-16. It was Matthew's first multi-point performance of the season, but it extended his point streak to six games, a heater in which he's piled up three goals and 10 points.