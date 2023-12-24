Tkachuk recorded two power-play assists with five shots on net, 12 PIM, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The penalty minutes all came at the end of the game, as Tkachuk and Alex Pietrangelo got into a scrap that escalated quickly, resulting in three other players also receiving misconducts. Tkachuk's offensive contribution was long overdue -- the 26-year-old winger hadn't had a multi-point performance since Nov. 14, and during his six-week slump he managed only two goals and five points in 17 games. He could heat up in a hurry after the Christmas break, but Tkachuk has a lot of work to do if he's going to reach 100 points for the third straight season.