Tkachuk recorded three assists, 10 shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Tkachuk factored in on all of the Panthers' goals in regulation, and he was dangerous on his own, accounting for nearly a quarter of the 44 shots James Reimer faced. The 24-year-old Tkachuk has adjusted to Florida's offense seamlessly -- this was his fifth multi-point effort in 11 contests, and he's only been held off the scoresheet twice. The winger is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 60 shots on net, nine hits, 18 PIM and a plus-4 rating.