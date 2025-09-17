Tkachuk (groin) is expected to be out until "December-ish," general manager Bill Zito told David Dwork of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

A previous timetable suggested that Tkachuk might be out until January, but this update from Zito suggests the 27-year-old forward should be back earlier. Tkachuk had 22 goals, 57 points, 54 PIM and 84 hits in 52 regular-season appearances with Florida in 2024-25. He played through a torn hip adductor and sports hernia during the postseason and underwent surgery in August.