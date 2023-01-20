Tkachuk scored two power-play goals Thursday in a 6-2 win over Montreal.

He scored twice in the second period as part of a five-goal flurry that included four with the man advantage. Tkachuk has been a five-star performer since his arrival in the Sunshine State. While the goals were his first in five games, Tkachuk has 24 goals and 58 points in just 44 games, and that's a top-10 NHL point total. Of that, he has 22 PPP, 72 PIM, 156 shots and a plus-9 rating.