Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Moves to IR-NR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (groin) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Tuesday.
Tkachuk isn't expected to return to the lineup until sometime in December, so this move is simply procedural. While the star winger works his way back to full strength, Brad Marchand, who penned a six year, $31.5 million contract in the offseason, will work in a top-six role. Considering Tkachuk played through a torn hip adductor and sports hernia during the 2025 postseason, it might take him some time to get back up to full speed once he's back in the lineup.
