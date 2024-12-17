Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
Tkachuk followed up a run of 15 points over six games with three straight scoreless outings, in which the team scored a total of two goals. The Panthers' offense came back to life Monday, and Tkachuk contributed a goal late in the first period to help the cause. The winger is up to 11 tallies, 20 assists, 13 power-play points, 78 shots on net, 46 hits and 22 PIM through 27 appearances this season.
