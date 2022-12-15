Tkachuk is not at practice and may be missing with an illness, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
The Panthers may have a bug running through the team as Carter Verhaeghe missed Tuesday's tilt against Columbus with an illness. Tkachuk is having a great season with 14 goals, 25 assists and 107 shots on goal in only 28 games. He is questionable for Thursday's tilt against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Four-game, eight-point streak•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Another multi-point outing•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Rings up three points in win•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: One of each Monday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Extends point streak to four games•