Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, head coach Paul Maurice has ruled out Tkachuk (groin) for Friday's Winter Classic against the Rangers in Florida.

It's no surprise as Tkachuk was in a non-contact jersey at morning skate Thursday. The power forward has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason groin surgery. He is likely to enter the lineup in the next week or two. Tkachuk had 22 goals and 57 points in 52 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.