Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Not available for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, head coach Paul Maurice has ruled out Tkachuk (groin) for Friday's Winter Classic against the Rangers in Florida.
It's no surprise as Tkachuk was in a non-contact jersey at morning skate Thursday. The power forward has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason groin surgery. He is likely to enter the lineup in the next week or two. Tkachuk had 22 goals and 57 points in 52 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Practicing in non-contact jersey•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Starts skating•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Moves to IR-NR•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Might return in December•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Expected to miss start of campaign•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Wins Cup, reveals serious injury•