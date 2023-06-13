Tkachuk (upper body) is not expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk essentially came down to a game-time decision, but it's likely to be Grigori Denisenko in the lineup instead. Anton Lundell figures to receive the largest bump in playing time with Tkachuk out. With the Panthers facing elimination Tuesday, there's no guarantee there will be a Game 6 on Friday, though Tkachuk will likely be questionable for that one if the Panthers can extend the series.