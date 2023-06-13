Tkachuk (upper body) is not expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tkachuk essentially came down to a game-time decision, but it's likely to be Grigori Denisenko in the lineup instead. Anton Lundell figures to receive the largest bump in playing time with Tkachuk out. With the Panthers facing elimination Tuesday, there's no guarantee there will be a Game 6 on Friday, though Tkachuk will likely be questionable for that one if the Panthers can extend the series.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Provides equalizer in OT win•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Returns in second period•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Exits after big hit•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Accumulates goal, 22 PIM in Game 2•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Leads Florida to Stanley Cup Finals•