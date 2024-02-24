Tkachuk (undisclosed) will not play against Washington on Saturday, per Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida.

While Tkachuk managed to participate in Saturday's morning skate, he was deemed unfit to see game action. The good news is that Tkachuk is likely to return Tuesday versus Buffalo. The 26-year-old saw his six-game point streak come to an end Thursday. He has 20 goals, 45 assists, 200 shots on goal and 93 hits in 57 games this season. Carter Verhaeghe is projected to play in Tkachuk's place alongside Sam Bennett and Nick Cousins in Saturday's contest.